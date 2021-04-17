Prince Philip's funeral: Royal unity - Moment Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate came together

The brothers were seen standing side-by-side as they spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury after Prince Philip's funeral. Photo / BBC

William and Harry came together at Prince Philip's funeral as the royal family gathered to pay their final respects to the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor.

The brothers did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession behind the coffin, but were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they walked in a line with other senior royals behind their grandfather's coffin.

They sat on opposite sides of the chapel for the service, but stood side-by-side afterwards and walked together with Kate, who wore a necklace in a touching tribute to Diana.

All mourners dressed in black morning coats or day dress, a decision made by the Queen to avoid awkward scenes with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry also unable to wear military uniform.

As they left the chapel, Prince William and Prince Harry came shoulder to shoulder for the very first time.

Kate, Prince Harry and Prince Philip walk side by side following Prince Philip's funeral. Photo / BBC

Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were seen walking together through the grounds of Windsor Castle following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HDoWJhNUdi — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 17, 2021

Kate, perhaps acting as mediator, was seen speaking to her brother-in-law as the trio walked away together following the service.

She then joined Sophie Wessex so Harry and William could walk together.

The brothers appeared deep in a private chat as the royals headed to the wake, taking their first steps towards rebuilding their relationship.

The brothers have not seen each other in more than a year and walked separately in the procession behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

Prince Harry and Prince William are seen walking shoulder to shoulder engaging in deep conversation. Photo / BBC

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Peter Phillips, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Prince Harry.

The Queen had decided they should be separated by their cousin peter Phillips, and the pair also sat on opposite sides of the chapel for the service, facing each other.

But the two brothers, despite the rift caused by Harry's departure from the UK and Oprah interview, have a bond of many years forged through the death of their mother and living as neighbours at Kensington Palace before Harry's marriage.

With both having been so close to their grandfather, they could not remain apart at such an emotional occasion.

The service marked the first time Prince Harry has attended a publicised event alongside his family since his bombshell interview with his wife Meghan and Oprah Winfrey.

The last official engagement he participated in was the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in central London two years ago.

Following Philip's death, Meghan and Harry now "regret" their interview with Oprah, reports claim.

A source close to the couple has now revealed that Meghan and Harry "wish things could have been different" but still believe the interview was something they needed to do.

And they still hope their relationship with Prince Charles and with William and Kate will get better "one day".

The source told Heat Magazine the couple "needed to have their say, and they couldn't see any other way to do it".

"Harry and Meghan's love and respect for Prince Philip and the Queen was never in doubt."

They went on to add that Harry was "upset" Philip never got to know his son Archie and now won't be able to meet his great-granddaughter.

- NZ Herald & news.com.au