Prince Philip's funeral: Kate Middleton's sweet nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana and The Queen at Prince Philip's funeral by wearing Her Majesty's pearl choker which was previously lent to Diana in 1982.

The Duchess of Cambridge's pearl-and-diamond necklace stood out to go alongside her all-black outfit as she arrived at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince William.

The Queen often wore the pearl and diamond necklace in the 1980s but gifted her four-strand choker to Princess Diana for a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982.

Kate paired the family heirloom with matching pearl drop earrings, which is also a part of the Queen's collection.

She finished off her outfit with a chic black hat with netted detail around the front.

Both Kate and William wore black face masks at the funeral, sticking to Covid-19 health guidelines.

Kate pays her respects as Prince Philip's coffin passes. Photo / BBC

Princess Diana wearing the pearl necklace at a state dinner in the Netherlands in 1982.

It wasn't Kate's only shining moment today. She reportedly played a part in helping William and Harry come together to reunite for the first time in more than a year.

The brothers were seen standing side-by-side as they spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury after Prince Philip's funeral.

Kate, perhaps acting as mediator, was seen speaking to her brother-in-law as the trio walked away together following the service.

She then joined Sophie Wessex so Harry and William could walk together. The brothers appeared deep in a private chat as the royals headed to the wake, taking their first steps towards rebuilding their relationship.

The brothers have not seen each other in more than a year and walked separately in the procession behind the Prince Philip's coffin.

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with the rest of his family, including William, has been strained ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step back from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020.

Last month, Harry and Meghan gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in the United States, during which they accused Buckingham Palace of rebuffing requests to get the Duchess treatment for her mental health.

The couple also claimed a senior royal had expressed concerns about the colour of their son Archie's skin before he was born, though they stressed the culprit was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty

Meghan did not return to the United Kingdom for Philip's funeral, citing advice from her doctor. She is currently pregnant.

Instead, she sent a handwritten note and a wreath of flowers, designed by Willow Crossley. The wreath included Eryngium, representing the Royal Marines, and Acanthus mollis, which is the national flower of Greece, where Philip was born.

It was the first time William and Harry had reunited since Harry's return to the UK as he had to stay in quarantine.

"The Duchess of Cambridge, who Harry described as 'the big sister I never had' when she became engaged to William in 2010, will help to broker peace between her husband and brother-in-law," the UK Telegraph's royal expert Camilla Tominey said on Tuesday.

"Kate was said to be 'hopeful of a reconciliation' with Harry and Meghan before the Oprah interview, telling friends she did not think it was too late to 'pull them back in'.