Prince Philip funeral: Duke of Edinburgh's New Zealand requests in final farewell

As the world paused to remember Prince Philip, two New Zealanders played a part in his final farewell - at his request.

Just four voices filled St George's Chapel yesterday to farewell the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip - and one of them was a Kiwi.

Three lay clerks of St George's Chapel Choir – singers who are not members of the clergy – were joined by classical soprano Miriam Allan to perform the programme, which included the seafaring hymn Eternal Father, Strong To Save.

Among the quartet was New Zealand-born Nicholas Madden, formerly of Dunedin, who is a member of the Queen's Six, a classical music group established in 2008 on the 450th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth I.

The choir at Prince Philip’s funeral consisted of soprano Miriam Allan and lay clarks Tom Liliburn, Nick Madden and Simon Whiteley.#PrincePhilipFuneral pic.twitter.com/YrWJAT1umN — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) April 17, 2021

And his special moment wasn't the only one - another Kiwi featured in farewelling Prince Philip.

Philip, who was a long-serving member of the Royal Navy, wanted a distinct military flavour to his funeral.

One of his wishes was for defence advisers from around the world to be present.

Positioned in the Horseshoe Cloister of Windsor Castle, a New Zealand representative was present to pay his respects.

New Zealand's Defence representative Lofty Hayward was seen on camera wearing a kahu huruhuru [Māori cloak] as he waited for Philip's custom-built Land Rover hearse to arrive outside St George's Chapel.

He told One News it was an honour to represent New Zealand and our Māori heritage at such an event.

At Prince Philip's request, Kiwi brigadier honoured to represent NZ during funeral, via @DanielFaitauahttps://t.co/Rd4svapoxZ pic.twitter.com/KptPW1elzE — 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) April 17, 2021

"I was conscious I was the only Kiwi there," he said.

"To wear the kahu hururu just reminded me what my heritage is and where I come from, the men and women who I have served with over the years in the NZ Defence Force but also our heritage and history, and that's the link for me with the Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

He said he admired Prince Philip for his ability to connect with the armed forces and the service he had given to New Zealand and the Commonwealth.