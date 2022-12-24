Kate Middleton shares what Queen Elizabeth loved about Christmas in a new video. Video / Kensington Royal

Christmas looks different for the royal family this year as they prepare to celebrate the day at Sandringham for the first time without Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles will take charge of the day, with Daily Mail reporting Prince Andrew’s ex wife Fergie will be in attendance, while Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children will not.

The disgraced Duke of York will also attend along with his daughters, Princess Eugiene, Beatrice and their families however, it’s unlike the prince will walk with the family to their annual Christmas Day church service.

Also at Sandringham, Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4.

Elsewhere Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex and their families will also celebrate at Sandringham. Zara, Mike Tindall and their children will also attend.

The royal family will spend Christmas at Sandringham. Photo / Getty Images

Since acceding to the throne, Charles has made it clear the royal family represents “tolerance and family harmony”, a message made all the more clear with his invitation to Fergie inviting her to spend Christmas with the family.

Fergie has not spent Christmas Day with the royals since 1992 when she separated from Prince Andrew. It was claimed at the time her absence was because Prince Philip would not let her attend. However, after the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2021 and then Queen Elizabeth in September of this year, the King has made his own decision.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told the MailOnline last month, the invitation is an “olive branch”.

He said the gesture is not only an olive branch to Fergie but also to the disgraced Prince Andrew, who is “otherwise out in the cold”.

Fergie will join her daughters at Sandringham for the first time in 30 years. Photo / Getty Images

“It would never have happened while Prince Philip was alive and Fergie spent many Christmases on her own at Wood Farm while the rest of the royals were in the big house.

“Andy and Fergie’s daughters are grown up with kids of their own so it makes sense for them all to be invited, including the Duchess of York.”

Meanwhile, Camilla who usually spends a few days at Sandringham before returning to her home in Wiltshire with her family will instead stay with the King.

Daily Mail reported she will be joined by at least one of her children - Laura and her husband Harry Lopes - and her grandchildren. Her ex-husband Tom Parker Bowles may also join but it’s not confirmed.

Speaking to the news outlet a source said, “‘That will change the tone of things. Given the wonderful convivial nature of all of her family, that will bring a lot of fun and energy.”

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis pose for their annual Christmas card. Photo / Matt Porteous

As for the day, the royal family will continue their usual traditions such as the present opening on Christmas Eve followed by a formal dinner.

On Christmas Day they will attend church service before sitting down for a family lunch.

Prince Louis is expected to steal the spotlight and play a “starring role” like he did at the Queen’s Jubilee in June, when he joins the family for their traditional walk on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day they will embark on their traditional shoot but it’s not known whether King Charles will join.

Getting ready to welcome our #TogetherAtChristmas guests, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond in their communities and paying tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/AdEzxFxPfQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2022

As for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the family, Kate’s Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, will air at 8.25pm on TVNZ 1. The “very special” concert is “full of festive carols and beautiful performances” and is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The concert was filmed last week and included multiple tributes to the late Queen - who passed away at 96 years old in September. Paddington Bear ornaments were hung on the Christmas trees at the service and Daily Mail reported a photo of Her Majesty was displayed on a grand piano that was played during the concert.

The Prince of Wales touchingly read an extract from the late Queen’s 2012 Christmas message, while the concert saw performances from Mel C and included messages from Dame Judi Dench, Ashley Banjo and Martin Kemp.

Earlier in the night, also on TVNZ 1, Charles will deliver his Christmas speech at 6.50pm. The moment marks the first king’s speech in almost 70 years and the first time a King’s Christmas speech has been televised.

The King is set to give his first Christmas speech. Photo / Getty Images

The King’s speech was recorded the Tuesday before Harry and Meghan released the final three episodes of their bombshell docuseries with experts predicting the King - who would not have seen the shocking claims made in the Netflix show - could have a positive message about the couple.

Despite this, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun the King’s speech will focus largely on the late Queen Elizabeth and said she “will be the centre of the message”.