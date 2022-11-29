Sarah Ferguson - also known as Fergie - may spend Christmas with the Royal family for the first time in 30 years. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles’ rule to date appears to be full of olive branches.

The King has reportedly extended an “olive branch” to Sarah Ferguson – the ex-wife of Prince Andrew – and asked her to spend Christmas with the family.

It would be the first time the 63-year-old has been asked to spend Christmas with the royal family in 30 years and is something that royal biographer Phil Dampier told the MailOnline is a sign of Charles being “forgiving and kind”.

Speaking to the news outlet, the royal expert and biographer said the gesture is not only an olive branch to Fergie but also to the disgraced Prince Andrew who is “otherwise out in the cold”.

“It would never have happened while Prince Philip was alive and Fergie spent many Christmases on her own at Wood Farm while the rest of the royals were in the big house.

“Andy and Fergie’s daughters are grown up with kids of their own so it makes sense for them all to be invited, including the Duchess of York”

The former couple share daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Photo / Getty Images

Dampier said the gesture was sure to please Andrew, however, he doesn’t think the former couple will ever remarry.

Following the couple’s separation in 1992, Fergie was banned from attending Christmas with the family at Sandringham. However, a source of the house told the Sun “things are being done differently now” and insisted Wood Farm is being prepared to host Andrew, Fergie and their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Daily Mail also reported that while it’s not known if Fergie has accepted the invitation, if she does it means she will spend Christmas swapping gifts with the royal family in Sandringham’s White Room and will later attend a black tie evening meal to end the night.

The news comes after it was revealed Andrew would not be attending Falklands Islands for the anniversary of the 10-week Falklands War which took place in 1982.

Despite having served as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot during the conflict, the disgraced Duke of York was not allowed to accompany his sister Princess Anne to the islands as he is no longer a working royal.

Dampier told the Daily Mail at the time of the news, it likely left Andrew feeling “very upset”.