Prince Andrew may be feeling “riled and upset” following a recent decision.

The disgraced Duke of York was set to accompany his sister, Princess Anne, during her visit to Falklands Islands. However, the Daily Mail has reported that is now not the case.

Royal author and journalist Phil Dampier told the publication, “I believe that he wanted to but it was made clear to him that there was no way he could be involved as he is no longer a working royal in public life.

“Because he is now in disgrace following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, people forget that Andrew returned from the South Atlantic a hero.”

Andrew served in the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot during the 10-week Falklands War which took place in 1982.

It is understood the duke flew multiple missions during the conflict including anti-surface warfare, casualty evacuation and Exocet missile decoy.

Dampier went on to say during the time Andrew was battling in the war, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth was “worried sick about him”.

Princess Anne will visit the Falklands with her husband. Photo / AP

While the duke is not due to attend the Falklands to celebrate 40 years since the islands were liberated from Argentina, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will travel there for a six-day visit later this month.

Dampier said, “I’m sure she will feel sorry for Andrew but the King and the Prince of Wales have made it clear that there is no way back for him, at least in the near future.”

He went on to say the decision will no doubt make the prince “very upset”.

It comes after a bombshell interview by Ghislaine Maxwell who spoke out about her “dear friend” the Duke.

In a world exclusive interview from the jail cell where she is set to languish for 20 years, Maxwell told author and film-maker for the Mail on Sunday, Daphne Barak, she feels “so bad” for the Prince.

Prince Andrew snapped spending time in Florida with Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

“I follow what is happening to him,” said Maxwell, who sex trafficked teenage girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, “the greatest regret” of her life.

Reportedly shaken when she learned Andrew’s lawyers were claiming the pair never held a close acquaintance, Maxwell is said to have quipped with sadness: “I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.

“He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”