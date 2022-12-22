The Princess has invited viewers to join her in a 'very special' festive concert at Westminster Abbey. Video / ITV

A trailer for the Princess of Wales’ Christmas special has dropped.

Appearing in a 19-second trailer for her “very special” festive concert, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, Kate invites viewers to tune in to the programme, which is “full of festive carols and beautiful performances”.

Wearing a festive red sequin-embroidered gown, the princess looks radiant and shares what fans can expect from the concert, which is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey full of festive carols and beautiful performances as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,” she says.

Daily Mail reported that the concert will include appearances from her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the "Together at Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis was not at the service and it’s understood he will not be included in the concert.

Kate and her family were also joined by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Sophie Countess of Wessex and William’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as their partners who will all be seen in the concert.

The ITV special is due to air on Christmas Eve in the UK and is the first time Kate has hosted the service under her new title. It’s not yet known if it will be aired in New Zealand.

Promoting the celebration, a post to the couple’s Instagram story read: ”#TogetherAtChristmas is all about shining a light on people doing selfless and often life-changing things in their communities”.

“It was a pleasure to welcome so many to Westminster Abbey last week, and we wanted to tell you a few of their stories...”

The Instagram story then included images of some of the people being celebrated including Robbie Fletcher, a young boy who raised more than £10,000 ($19,212) for a UK hospice in memory of his mother.

The young boy raised a whopping amount of money in memory of his mum. Photo / Instagram

The royal family put on a united front last week when they came together for the event, held the same day Harry and Meghan’s second part of their Netflix docuseries was released.

The service was a reflection of the values the Queen practised throughout her life including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

The Daily Mail reported the Palace said those who were invited to the service share those same values and principles, adding that the service was a recognition “of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.