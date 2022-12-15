Kate greets guests at a carol service she organised for the late Queen. Video / The Royal Family Channel

Mere hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped part two of their bombshell Netflix docuseries, the royal family have presented a united front.

Appearing at Westminster Abbey for an annual carol series, the family appeared unfazed by the attacks launched at them by their Californian-based family.

The Daily Mail has reported the Princess of Wales was the first to arrive for her Together at Christmas concert early in the afternoon, however, it wasn’t long before her immediate family – bar Prince Louis – joined her.

The King and Queen Consort Camila joined shortly after, with the King appearing completely unbothered by events that took place earlier in the day.

Harry alleged in the docuseries that during a crisis meeting called by the Queen in January 2020, William “screamed and shouted” at him and Charles said things that were not true.

But it appears the docuseries was the last thing on the King’s mind as he smiled and talked with clergymen at Westminster Abbey.

The Wales family were all smiles as they arrived at the service. Photo / Getty Images

Other members of the royal family who arrived to support the Princess of Wales included Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and William’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their partners.

Eugenie remains close with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and even appeared in the sixth episode of the docuseries when she visited the family of four at their Montecito home in California.

Throughout the episode, she was seen spending time with Harry and Meghan’s eldest child, Archie, at a beach and later going on a bike ride with Harry.

Following the service at the Abbey, Kensington Palace released a statement where they said this is the second carol service Kate has held and is dedicated to the late Queen – who died in September.

Charles and Camilla appeared in good spirits as they arrived at the service. Photo / Getty Images

The service was a reflection of the values the Queen practised throughout her life including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.”

The Daily Mail reported the Palace said those who were invited to the service share those same values and principles. Adding that the service was a recognition “of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.

It comes after Harry and Meghan released the final three episodes of their six-part bombshell docuseries where they continued to wage war against the Palace and UK media.

During the episodes, Harry alleged his brother “screamed and shouted” at him during a crisis meeting to discuss his and Meghan’s future.

The family presented a united front at the carol service. Photo / Getty Images

He also claimed he brought several different plans for his future with Meghan to his father Charles’ attention - but Charles insisted that those plans be put in writing.

Harry claimed that it led to their potential plans for their future being leaked to the media.

The duke also claimed he was “blocked from seeing the Queen " by other members of the royal household and blamed the institution for the leaks.

Both the royal family and the Palace have declined to comment on the claims.