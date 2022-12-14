The Princess of Wales decorating a Christmas tree in a bts video released ahead of her hosting Westminster Abbey carols tomorrow. Video / Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales has shared a behind-the-scenes look into preparations for her royal Christmas carol service.

Kate will host the concert in Queen Elizabeth’s honour on the same day the final three episodes of the Sussexes’ Netflix series are set to air.

It’s the first time Kate has hosted the service under her new Princess of Wales title, and Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The short clip shared on the Wales’ Instagram stories showed the royal smiling as she decorated the branches of a Christmas tree with baubles as music played in the background.

The caption read, “Final touches before the Together at Christmas carol service tomorrow”.

The concert will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. Westminster Abbey will be decked out in Christmas decorations as the Abbey Choir sings carols and guests deliver readings.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will join the Princess of Wales and Prince William for the service.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that “The New Fab Four” as they’ve been popularly titled, will attend the ceremony together.

Last year, the event was attended by Prince William along with Zara and Mike Tindall and Sophie Wessex.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also attended, and were photographed singing along to the hymns and carols.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly not yet seen Harry and Meghan’s documentary, and have not addressed any of the claims made by the Sussexes in the first three episodes.

And while nothing particularly scandalous has been revealed, Prince William is reportedly distrustful of Harry’s motives ahead of the release of his book next year.

According to a close friend, “The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes.

“On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge.”