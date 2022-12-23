How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey. Photo / Supplied

Despite the fact there are numerous films at our fingertips on streaming services, there’s still nothing like curling up on the couch to watch a Christmas movie on TV.

It might already be part of your routine on Christmas Eve, or simply a good way to end the day on December 25.

It’s the perfect time to crack open the treats you unwrapped earlier in the day and unwind - and a good way to keep the kids occupied once the excitement has died down.

So, we’ve rounded up a few of the best holiday-themed movies and shows airing on our TV channels this year, from the cosiest Christmas specials to King Charles’ history-making first Christmas speech and everything in between.

Christmas Eve

Dancing On Ice Christmas special - Eden, 7pm

Tune in for a special Christmas-themed episode of the ice-dancing competition as celebrity contestants strap on their skates and compete for the votes of the public and the judges’ approval.

Lego Masters Australia Brickmas special 2022, episode 1 - Three, 7pm

The hugely popular Australian version of Lego Masters is back with a two-part Brickmas special, with four celebrity guests teaming up with the contestants to battle it out over two Christmas-themed episodes. Hosted by Hamish Blake and judged, of course, by Ryan “Brickman” McNaught.

Special: Harry Potter: A History of Magic - TVNZ+

You can’t deny there’s something Christmassy about Harry Potter, even though we celebrate during a Kiwi summer. Now more than 20 years since the first film, author J.K. Rowling reveals the inspiration behind the series by exploring the real history of magic. Narrated by Imelda Staunton with readings from actors including David Thewlis, Miriam Margolyes and Warwick Davis.

Movie: How The Grinch Stole Christmas - TVNZ 2, 5.05pm

The Jim Carrey classic featuring the giant green Grinch who can’t stand Christmas. But a little kindness from Cindy Lou Who may be just what he needs.

Movie: Elf - TVNZ 2, 7pm

Buddy grows up among the elves of the North Pole. But when he realises he isn’t an elf himself, he heads to New York to find his real father. Starring Will Ferrell.

Movie: Love The Coopers - Three, 8:30pm

The Coopers and their extended family are planning to have the greatest Christmas Eve ever - until unexpected events turn their plans upside down.

Movie: Deck The Halls - Duke, 8.30pm

Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito star as two neighbours trying to one-up each other as they decorate their houses for the Christmas season.

Movie: Happiest Season - TVNZ 2, 8.50pm

Kristen Stewart has big plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper in front of her family. But then she finds out that Harper hasn’t come out to her family yet.

Movie: Bad Santa 2 - Duke, 10.15pm

Billy Bob Thornton returns as everyone’s favourite bad Santa in this sequel to create havoc on Christmas Eve, fuelled by whisky.

Movie: The Night Before - Three, 10:30

Childhood friends Ethan, Isaac and Chris celebrate each Christmas Eve together. But things take a turn when Isaac and Chris end the tradition of 10 years. Starring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anthony Mackie and Lizzy Caplan.

Christmas Day

His Majesty The King’s Christmas Message - TVNZ 1, 6.50pm

Marking the first king’s speech in almost 70 years, tune in to watch the first time in history a king will be delivering a televised Christmas message.

Lego Masters Australia Brickmas special 2022, episode 2 - Three, 7pm

The Lego Masters Australia Brickmas special continues on Christmas Day. Tune in to see how our super teams go.

Blankety Blank Christmas Special - TVNZ 1, 7pm

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh hosts a festive gameshow special on Christmas Day, as a panel of celebrities fill in the blanks to help some very lucky contestants win prizes.

Alan Carr’s Epic Christmas Gameshow - TVNZ 1, 7.35pm

Alan Carr hosts this festive version of The Price is Right. Will the contestants be able to guess the prices of these Christmas prizes?

Movie: Home Alone 3 - TVNZ 2, 5.20pm

Eight-year-old Alex Pruitt, from Chicago, must fight off international spies seeking a top-secret computer chip in his toy car.

Movie: The Polar Express - TVNZ 2, 7pm

This Christmas classic tells the story of a young boy boarding a magical train headed for the North Pole - but does he believe?

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas - TVNZ 1, 8:25pm

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales hosts a special Christmas carol service filmed this month at Westminster Abbey. It’s now airing on TVNZ in New Zealand on Christmas Day.

Movie: Last Christmas - TVNZ 2, 8.30pm

Aspiring - but struggling - singer Katarina is working as an elf in London. She starts to see the world differently when she meets Tom. Stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.



























