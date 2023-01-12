Earlier this week the Sunday Times reported that King Charles III will omit Prince Harry from coronation proceedings.

Prince Harry believes there is still an option to reconcile with his immediate family but new claims suggest that may be a lot harder than he first anticipated.

Following the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare and his four shocking interviews that came after - one of which he called Queen Consort Camilla the “villain” - a source has claimed the prince will not be welcome at his father’s coronation next year.

The report has seemingly been confirmed by yet another source who has revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be welcome at the coronation due to fears from senior members of the Royal family.

The report has seemingly been confirmed by yet another source who has revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be welcome at the coronation due to fears from senior members of the Royal family.

Speaking to The Sun the source said, “There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne.

“They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that it would be “hard” for the Californian-based royals to attend the event after “what has been said” and said it’s expected they will politely provide a reason not to attend, even if they were to be invited.

Harry has made multiple damaging claims about the Royal family this week during his television interviews to promote his memoir. Many of which took direct aim at Camilla.

While the family is yet to comment on the claims, sources have come forward including one who alleged Camilla has been left reeling by the allegations Harry has made about her while those close to Charles claim the King has zero tolerance for negative commentary on his wife.

The King’s coronation is due to take place in May and is said to be a ceremony that will “reflect the monarch’s role today” while also looking towards the future which will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry”.

Harry briefly spoke about a possible reconciliation with his family during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby - a long-time friend of the prince.

Of the pending event, Harry told the journalist, “there is a lot that can happen between now and then but you know, the door is always open.

“The ball is in their court,” he said.