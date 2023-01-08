Prince Harry speaking during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby for the programme Harry: The Interview. Photo / PA via AP

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare will be officially released around the world this week following no less than four television interviews expected to air some of the bombshell allegations his book makes about the royal family.

The first - an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby - airs in the UK today.

Based on a preview trailer the 90-minute sit down covers Harry’s despair over his call to royal duty as a little boy who should have been allowed to grieve his mother’s sudden death, his decision over attending his father King Charles’ coronation and he is expected to lift the lid on what really happened in an alleged physical fight with his brother, Prince William.

In the upcoming conversation with the Duke of Sussex, titled Harry: The Interview, he appears to open up to long-time friend Bradby about his immense sense of guilt following his mother Princess Diana’s death following a car accident in Paris in 1997.

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling.”

He adds that he and William noticed people’s hands were wet with tears.

“Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment.” he said.

A second clip released in anticipation of the interview reveals Harry’s opinion on whether he’ll attend the coronation of his father King Charles III in May.

He says of the pending event, “there is a lot that can happen between now and then but you know, the door is always open.

“The ball is in their court,” he says.

This story will be updated throughout the interview.