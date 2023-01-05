Prince Harry recalls how he lost his virginity to an older woman when he was 17. Image / Netflix

Prince Harry recalls how he lost his virginity to an older woman when he was 17. Image / Netflix

Prince Harry has revealed how he lost his virginity to an older woman who treated him like a “young stallion”.

In leaked extracts from the Prince’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, Harry, now 38, recalls a relationship he had with the unnamed older woman when he was 17 and attending Eton College in Windsor.

The Prince does not name the older woman who he says took his innocence behind a “very busy pub”.

It has been suspected the woman could have been Liz Hurley; however, she denied the claims last year telling The Times: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”Hurley added: “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

Harry has been connected to multiple women before he married Meghan Markle in 2016. They include Chelsy Davy, 37, whom he dated on and off from 2004 to 2011. He was also romantically linked to the late Caroline Flack, Camila Romestrand and Ellie Goulding.

Liz Hurley denied rumours she is the "beautiful older woman" Prince Harry lost his virginity to. Photos / Getty Images

The Sun reported Harry notes in the book that the experience in a field behind the pub was “humiliating” and said since it happened in a public place, “no doubt someone had seen us”.

At the time of the intimate moment, Harry was also suspected of taking cocaine, which resulted in a visit from one of the royal family’s bodyguards, Marko. The security personnel visited the Prince at his school. Harry said he believes it was because the family had heard about the one-night stand.

Harry said Marko took him to a cafeteria in the city centre and had a “sombre look” on his face as he told the young Prince he was sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry reportedly writes: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion.”

However, it was later revealed to Harry that the bodyguard had been sent because King Charles’ press office heard the Prince had been taking illegal substances which Harry said was “all lies” at the time but admits in his memoir that he did in fact take cocaine at 17 to “make himself feel different”.

It is one of many bombshell claims made by the prince in his explosive memoir which is due to be released in New Zealand on January 11.