Prince Harry accused the Queen Consort, Camilla, of leaking a private conversation between William, Camilla and himself to the media.

No royal has been left unscathed by the damning revelations made by Prince Harry in his string of explosive interviews this week to promote his memoir, Spare.

But one member of the royal family has arguably been painted less favourably than the rest.

According to the New York Post, Camilla has been left reeling by the allegations Harry has made about her.

Harry’s allegations include that his stepmother, who he described as a “villain” out to “rehabilitate” her image after years of being the third party in his parents’ marriage, leaked and planted stories to achieve her goals of marriage and, ultimately, the title of Queen Consort.

In his ITV interview he described her as “dangerous” and told Tom Bradby: “Certain members have got in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image, but that rehabilitation has come at the detriment of others.”

He said he knew she was doing this because details of a private conversation between Camilla, William and himself ended up in the press.

A close friend of the Queen Consort has reportedly revealed to Vanity Fair that Camilla is “just astounded by the whole thing.”

And sources close to King Charles III have allegedly told the magazine that he has zero tolerance for negative commentary on his wife, whom he wed in 2005 despite his sons “begging” him not to.

Harry also revealed in his interviews and reportedly in his pending book, that he and his brother, Prince William, implored their father not to marry their “wicked stepmother.”

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” he wrote. “We recognised that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

In his third and most recent interview on Good Morning America, Harry shared that he hasn’t spoken with Camilla or other members of his family in “a long time.”

“I love every member of my family, despite the differences,” he told interviewer Michael Strahan.

“When I see [Camilla], we’re perfectly pleasant with each other. … I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”