The news follows the Californian-based royal’s decision to skip the wedding of his lifelong friend and Prince Archie’s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, with rumours the couple decided not to attend as they didn’t want to cause a fuss.

Speaking to People magazine, a source close to the prince noted it was an “understanding between the two friends”.

Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties in 2020. Photo / Netflix

The source told the news outlet that the pair agreed it would be difficult for the couple to attend the wedding due to Harry’s estrangement from the royal family and particularly his brother, William, who was also a guest.

The source claimed the decision was a mutual agreement between the two dukes and that Harry sent “his love, support, and admiration for the couple” on their special day.

It comes after the New York Post spoke to King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, who said the couple are currently looking for a home in Harry’s home country and could spend up to half of the year there.

“If Harry does buy a place in the UK, he and Meghan will live there for part of the year and part of the year in the States, that was the original idea,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan may be looking at splitting their time between the UK and the US. Photo / Netflix

“I would assume that this would mean Meghan would also be coming to the UK and you’d see them spending so many months of the year here.”

Harrold continued to say he doesn’t believe Meghan will live in the UK “permanently”, stating it would go against the “whole idea of why they went out to the States in the first place”.

“I can believe that Harry would like to be back here, he loves the UK. He had an amazing upbringing here, he loved living here and I remember that,” the former butler said.

Harry and Meghan have not had their own home in the UK for over a year after they were forced to move out of Frogmore Cottage.