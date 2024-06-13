Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to split their time between the US and UK. Photo / AP

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a return to the United Kingdom? According to one source, they might be.

The New York Post has reported the couple - who resigned from royal duties in 2020, are in talks to spending time between their home in California and the UK, with one expert predicting it could be in an effort to reconcile with the royal family.

Speaking to the Post, former royal butler Grant Harrold said the couple are currently looking for a home in Harry’s home country and could spend up to half of the year there.

“If Harry does buy a place in the UK, he and Meghan will live there for part of the year and part of the year in the States, that was the original idea,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to purchase a home in the UK. Photo / AP

“I would assume that this would mean Meghan would also be coming to the UK and you’d see them spending so many months of the year here.”

Harrold continued to say he doesn’t believe Meghan will live in the UK “permanently”, stating it would go against the “whole idea of why they went out to the States in the first place”.

“I can believe that Harry would like to be back here, he loves the UK. He had an amazing upbringing here, he loved living here and I remember that,” the former butler of King Charles said.

Harry and Meghan have not had their own home in the UK for over a year after they were forced to move out of Frogmore Cottage.

Just last month, royal biographer Tom Quinn shed new light on the move, claiming Harry saw the eviction as both “vindictive” and a “slap in the face”.

Quinn told The Mirror: “The story of Harry’s change of residence may have come out only in the past few days, but in fact Harry quietly changed his primary residence as long ago as June 29, 2023 – on the very day he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

“That’s the date given in new business documents filed in the US this week. At the time, few people realised what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw.”

Frogmore Cottage was a gift to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the late Queen Elizabeth when the pair married in 2018.

Before they eventually moved in, the property underwent major renovations, costing British taxpayers an estimated £2.4 million (NZ$5m). But they lived there for less than a year before revealing that they would give up their duties as senior royals and move to the US in early 2020.