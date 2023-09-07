The royals and their two kids - Archie and Lilibet - currently live in Montecito. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to the glitzy beach city of Malibu, California.

The royals and their two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - currently live around 70 miles north in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, Santa Barbara in a $14.7 million (NZ$25m) home which they bought in 2020, but now TMZ reports the pair could be swapping their nine-bedroom mansion for a secluded spot closer to Los Angeles.

The website reports the couple headed to Malibu during the Labour Day weekend of September 2-3 to tour a plot of land which is on the market for $8m (NZ$13.6m), and already have approval to build a large home there.

The swimming pool has already been built and the foundation has been laid for the main house, with a construction crew in place working on the build.

According to the outlet, construction costs could come in at around $10m (NZ$17m) on top of the $8m (NZ$13.6m) for the land.

Sources have told TMZ the Duke and Duchess are considering selling their current home and moving to Malibu “fulltime” because it’s closer to the city of Los Angeles. The move would still afford them plenty of privacy, as the plans for the house include a gate and a long driveway.

The couple's home in Montecito, California. Photo / santabarbarasluxuryhomes.com

Harry and Meghan bought their first home in California in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Their current neighbours include TV titans Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

News of their potential move comes amid reports former Suits star Meghan is considering a return to acting, as well as possibly reactivating her lifestyle brand The Tig.

A source told Life and Style: “She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry.”

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 per cent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”