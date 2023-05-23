A former Kensington Palace staffer has spilled the tea on what the heir is really like. Photo / Getty Images

An ex-Kensington Palace staffer has spilled the beans on Prince William’s behaviour behind the scenes, revealing that the heir to the throne is “prone to tantrums”.

The insider told royal author Tom Quinn that Kate handles these outbursts in the same way she manages tantrums from their three children - George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

According to the UK’s Express, “Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums,” the former royal staffer told Quinn.

The author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family went on to say that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage isn’t perfect, and - similarly to other couples - they get into some heated fights.

“They have terrific rows. But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control,” Quinn claims.

Quinn alleges that the popular royals strictly adhere to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra of “never complain, never explain”.

“Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother, and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch,” Quinn wrote.

“They very rarely complain, and when they do, it’s always in measured terms.”

The claim comes just weeks after rumours started circling that the future King can be “difficult” to work with as a result of his “short temper”.

In Our King: Charles III: The Man And The Monarch Revealed, journalist and author Robert Jobson chatted to a senior figure within the royal household regarding William’s personality behind closed doors.

“He can be difficult,” the palace source said.

“He is a driven person and that can make him impatient,” the source added about the prince.

The insider then compared the future King to the current one, claiming Charles has more patience.

“That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles,” they said. “The Boss [Charles] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Requiem Mass for Hugh van Cutsem who passed away on September 2, 2013 at Brentwood Cathedral on September 11, 2013 in Brentwood, England. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, Charles was sometimes left “shocked” by both William and Harry’s short tempers, according to Jobson.

“He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself,” he wrote.

“Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles.”



