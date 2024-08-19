“The Duke and Duchess joined the student dancers on the floor towards the end of the musical segment,” it concluded.

Harry and Meghan have been known to be affectionate in public, something that is quite different to the unspoken rule for members of the royal family.

While there is no legitimate rule banning the royals from engaging in public displays of affection, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip set a precedent to keep touching to a minimum, and it has since become a norm for the likes of King Charles and Prince William with their wives, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a kiss on the dance floor. Photo / sussex.com

Following the Sussexes sweet moment, they then sat down to talk to the student dancers to hear about their lives and how music and dancing has helped them through their challenges.

Page Six reported Harry told the children and community helpers, “I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities,”

He added, “The path you’ve chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people.”

The couple has been participating in multiple public ventures in the high-risk country over the past couple of days, with Meghan even sharing with the crowd that their 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, has found “her voice” and noted that she and Harry are “so proud” of her.

Harry and Meghan’s children, Lilibet and Prince Archie, 5, did not join them on their tour. They are understood to be at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

The couple’s visit comes just months after their tour of Nigeria reportedly left King Charles “absolutely furious”.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to the Mirror and revealed that while the 72-hour unofficial visit was not a royal tour, it was a “bold statement” and had seemingly “confirmed the worst fears” of Charles and future King, Prince William.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are currently visiting Colombia. Photo / Getty Images

“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” he said.

“Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit,” the author alleged.

Quinn claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who resigned from royal duties in 2020 - have “gone rogue”.

“For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘we don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like’,” Quinn told the UK news outlet.