While there is no legitimate rule banning the royals from engaging in public displays of affection, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip set a precedent to keep touching to a minimum, and it has since become a norm for the likes of King Charles and Prince William with their wives, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.
Following the Sussexes sweet moment, they then sat down to talk to the student dancers to hear about their lives and how music and dancing has helped them through their challenges.
Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to the Mirror and revealed that while the 72-hour unofficial visit was not a royal tour, it was a “bold statement” and had seemingly “confirmed the worst fears” of Charles and future King, Prince William.
“Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled,” he said.
“Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit,” the author alleged.
Quinn claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who resigned from royal duties in 2020 - have “gone rogue”.
“For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘we don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like’,” Quinn told the UK news outlet.