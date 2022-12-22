One source described the action as “the final of final nails”. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has suffered another blow from the royal family.

The Sun has reported the disgraced prince has been dealt another blow after it was announced Queen Consort Camilla will take over his role in the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

The Duke of York was reportedly forced to step down as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, with Buckingham Palace announcing last night that Camilla will take on the colonelcy.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source said: “There have been many nails in the Duke of York’s coffin and any deeply-desired wish to return to public duty but this is, without doubt, the final of final nails.”

It was also announced this morning King Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade will take place on June 17, 2023.

Buckingham Palace said the celebration will involve “over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians” who will travel from Buckingham Palace down to the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

The tradition of royal family members on horseback and in carriages will continue. The royals will then take to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to spectate the Royal Air Force flyover.

The royal family watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018, in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles in January following a civil lawsuit brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, and has since suffered multiple blows including being stopped from attending many royal events.

It was announced in November he would not be allowed to attend the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Islands war, with Princess Anne representing the royal family instead.

While earlier in the year, Prince William and King Charles prevented Andrew from attending the Order of the Garter ceremony.

A source told The Sun at the time, the disgraced prince was told to stay out of sight “for his own good” following tense family talks.

He is believed to have challenged the ban with the belief he would be able to rebuild his life and gain his titles back but was left “blindsided” after a talk with his brother, the king who reportedly told him his role in public life is over and he must accept that.