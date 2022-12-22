King Charles’ Trooping the Colour birthday parade set for June 2023

PM Jacinda Ardern describes a 'really warm meeting' with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and said she again gave condolences on behalf of the country for the loss of his mother. Video / Adam Pearse / AP

King Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade will take place on June 17, 2023.

Buckingham Palace has announced that, just like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, the monarch’s birthday will be celebrated in June.

Charles - who automatically ascended the throne upon her death on September 8 - officially turns 75 on November 14.

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday was on April 21.

The celebration will involve “over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians”.

From Buckingham Palace, the parade will travel down the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

The tradition of royal family members on horseback and in carriages will continue. The royals will then take to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to spectate the Royal Air Force flyover.

The palace also confirmed Catherine, Princess of Wales has taken over the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from her husband Prince William, who is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

And Camila, Queen Consort has become Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be invited to King Charles’ coronation, despite the claims they made about the royal family on their Netflix show.

Even though official invitations for the May 6 event have yet to be sent, Charles has said the couple will be welcome guests.

An insider claimed last week: “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

King Charles walks to attend an Advent Service at The Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church in London earlier this month. Photo / via AP

Another source claimed it would be “unlikely” the invitation would be taken back even if Harry, 38, makes further accusations against the royals in his upcoming memoir Spare, due out January 10, ahead of his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

They added: “I know conversations have been had around them attending the Coronation and while there are a lot of potential pitfalls between now and then, I can’t see His Majesty’s attitude to this changing.”

But another source said the Sussexes would be “utterly hypocritical” to come to the coronation after branding an unnamed member of the royal family racist.

They said: “It would be utterly hypocritical but then again not entirely unsurprising if they did, let’s just say.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying the guest list for the coronation hadn’t yet been compiled.

Harry’s controversial statements in the Harry and Meghan Netflix show included a claim he had been brought up by alternative families in Africa and the Army.