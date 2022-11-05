The brothers reportedly had a very tense talk that left Andrew in tears. Photo / AP

The brothers reportedly had a very tense talk that left Andrew in tears. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew was left “totally blindsided” after a tense conversation with his brother King Charles.

The Mail on Sunday has reported the King told his disgraced brother, the Duke of York he must accept his role in public life is over and it reportedly left Andrew feeling “totally blindsided”.

A royal source said the conversation between the brothers was “emotional and fraught” and even suggested those close to Andrew are concerned for him.

The source went on to say the tense exchange occurred days before the late Queen Elizabeth’s death as Andrew approached Charles in regards to his public life.

Andrew reportedly believed “there was a way back” for him and is rumoured to believe he could add value to the Royal family.

“Naive as it may sound, he [Andrew] always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal,’ the source said.

Prince Andrew believed he would be able to return to public life. Photo / Getty Images

“At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end.

“He was told: ‘You have to accept this.’’'

This is not the first time Andrew has addressed his future in the public eye with the monarch, first with his mother soon before her death and again with his brother.

The Sun reported in August the disgraced prince asked his mother if he could have his royal roles reinstated however she rejected his request.

Meanwhile in June, the news outlet reported that “battle lines have been drawn” between Andrew, Charles and Prince William after the King and heir prevented him from attending the Order of the Garter ceremony.

He was banned at the 11th hour on request of the King and future king who feared “backlash” if he attended the service.

King Charles and Prince William prevented the disgraced duke from attending the Order of the Garter. Photo / Getty Images

A source told the publication that Andrew was told to stay out of sight “for his own good” following the tense family talks and while he is thought to have challenged the ban, it was to no avail.

“Andrew is desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back,” the source said, “But he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans.”

“He doesn’t want to talk to them. Battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer.”