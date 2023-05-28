Princess Diana's former butler has claimed Prince Harry is in the US only for the sake of his children. Photo / AP

Princess Diana's former butler has claimed Prince Harry is in the US only for the sake of his children. Photo / AP

Princess Diana’s former butler has sensationally claimed Prince Harry has “finally woken up to the truth” about his wife and will soon return to the UK for good.

Speaking to GB News, Paul Burrell – who worked for Diana for more than 10 years until her death in 1997 – has claimed the Duke of Sussex is staying with his wife, Meghan, only for the sake of their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1.

“Am I the only person in the UK that is thinking, has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerised by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn’t seem to see it,” Burrell said.

He added that he wants Harry to be happy and see his family grow but admitted there was a “niggling doubt” in his mind and he believed the prince would return to the UK for good and be welcomed with “open arms” by both his father King Charles and brother Prince William, despite reports of their estranged relationship.

Paul Burrell has come out swinging at Prince Harry. Photos / Getty Images

“I have no doubt that, when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms.

“There is an element of Harry we all love, we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment.”

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and performed two years of royal duties as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they resigned and relocated to California.

Since they have lived in the US, they have made multiple content deals with media giants Spotify and Netflix, resulting in Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, and the couple’s six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan, which debuted on Netflix last year.

They have also continued to raise their children in the US and recently celebrated Archie’s fourth birthday. Lilibet’s second birthday is next week, on June 4.

Burrell has claimed Harry’s children are the reason he has remained in California, stating: “Splitting from his family right now is a little premature.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

“I think he would want to stay in that driving seat to watch his children grow because if he left this relationship now he’d lose his children because she’d keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them.

“You will inevitably see cracks in this marriage because we know with great press and great criticism and world fame comes great pressure and this couple will have great pressure on their shoulders.”

It comes after a friend of the pair, Gayle King, revealed they were in “a really good place” right now.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the TV star said: “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other.”