Meghan, Duchess of Sussex brings us a new podcast about her! Video / Spotify

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast has resumed following a four-week break in the wake of the Queen's death.

In the new episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex discusses visiting a nude spa with her mother as a teenager and racist stereotypes concerning Asian women.

She was joined on the podcast by journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho.

Meghan, 41, spoke of visiting a Korean spa with her mother, Doria Ragland, when she was a teenager.

"It's a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty because you enter a room with women from ages nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row. All I wanted was a bathing suit.

"Once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs we would sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles."

Meghan also criticised Austin Powers and Quentin Tarantino movie Kill Bill for portraying Asian women as "over sexualised or aggressive".

"The Dragon Lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalising and deadly," she said.

"This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment. But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent, it doesn't just end once the credits roll."