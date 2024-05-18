Cooking for one? Skip the lengthy prep but don't skimp on flavour - try these banana and coconut pancakes for a delicious breakfast. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The growth of single-person households is on the rise. Around 13 per cent of New Zealand’s population lives alone (up 2 per cent from 2013) which translates to many people out there eating on their own.

It got me wondering - what do people eat when they’re home alone? “Girl dinner” or tea and toast may well be the answer for, I’m guessing, a lot of people.

It’s less than a year since Olivia Maher, a showrunner’s assistant in LA first posted a video on TikTok, showing her dinner - a platter of hunks of butter and cheese, French bread, grapes and a glass of red wine, which she called “girl dinner”. By July 25, 2023, according to Vogue magazine, the hashtag “#girldinner” had garnered 410 million views, and nearly 300 million Twitter users were taking part.

“Girl Dinner” is essentially a prep-free/zero clean-up meal, consisting of small snacks and appetisers, usually made to look Instagrammably good on a board or a platter. It started out resembling an antipasti board with bread, cheese, fruit, pickles, and nuts, and has evolved into any low-effort meal you make when you get home to an empty house exhausted from a long day of work, and too tired to cobble together a proper meal.

With no one else’s nutrition needs or preferences to consider, the idea is that you can eat whatever you want for dinner, with no guilt involved. Open a packet of crackers, take a nice piece of cheese out of the fridge and put it on a board with the crackers, pour a glass of wine and settle into the couch for a night of snacking and watching TV.

“Boy dinner” doesn’t seem to have caught on in the same way but judging by the contents of the supermarket trollies of the young lads at my local supermarket, my guess is that “boy dinner” runs the same gambit but with heartier fare, like frozen pizza, pies, chips, beer and baked beans.

But there’s a catch to these snack-style dinners – they are often heavy in processed foods, and low in vegetables and actual nutrients.

The “tea and toast” diet might sound quaint, but tea and toast syndrome is a not uncommon affliction that comes about when elderly people, living on their own and lacking the energy or desire to cook, subsist on tea and toast, and then develop malnutrition due to their limited diet.

When I’m flying solo, my preferred meal of choice is a bowl of fluffy rice topped with a couple of soft poached eggs, some wilted spinach and a cloud of finely grated parmesan cheese. Otherwise, I take a cue from Elizabeth David and make myself an omelette, or whip up some vegetable fritters or nutrient-packed pancakes.

Best-Ever Omelette

This recipe is very flexible, you can throw in whatever you have in the fridge - mushrooms, bacon, kale or other leafy greens. Be patient with your eggs and cook them gently over low heat, or they will be rubbery and overcooked on the outside and undercooked in the middle. If you are adding bacon, dice and cook until crispy before you start. If using sliced mushrooms, cook them in butter until golden and add into the omelette at the same time as the goat’s cheese.

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 1

2-3 eggs

¼ tsp flaky sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp butter

30g goat’s cheese or feta, crumbled

small handful baby rocket/arugula

2 Tbsp coarsely chopped dill (Optional)

2 Tbsp coarsely chopped parsley

Whisk the eggs with the salt and a few grinds of pepper. Set aside.

Heat the butter in a frying pan over medium heat, swirling the pan so the butter coats the base. Once the butter starts to brown, pour the whisked eggs into your pan, and reduce the heat to medium low. Sprinkle with goat’s cheese, rocket and herbs, making sure everything is distributed evenly.

Cook, undisturbed, until edges are cooked, and the bottom is golden when gently lifted with a spatula (3-4 minutes). Use a spatula to gently fold the omelette in half and cook until the omelette is just cooked through in the middle (2 minutes). (You can check if there is any raw egg remaining by gently pressing down on the middle of your omelette with a spatula - if raw egg drips out the sides, it needs a little more time).

Remove from the pan and enjoy immediately.

Serve as is, or with a fresh green salad or some buttered toast.

Best-ever omelette. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Mexican-style Corn Fritters

These fritters are mostly corn with just enough spicy batter to hold them together. Serve them up with poached eggs and avocado or some tomato relish and salad greens for a simple quick meal. The cooked fritters will keep in the fridge for a couple of days and reheat well. Make small ones for a tasty finger food to serve with beer or mojito cocktails. You can use other vegetables - sub in thawed frozen peas, or diced blanched broccoli or cauliflower for the corn.

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 8 medium fritters

2 eggs

¼ cup plain flour or rice flour

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cumin

pinch chilli flakes

greens of 1 spring onion, or a small handful of chives, thinly sliced

2 cups fresh, canned or defrosted corn kernels

¼ cup grated parmesan or feta cheese

2 Tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra leaves to garnish

A little oil to cook

To serve

Slices of chilli

1 lime, cut into cheeks

flaky sea salt, to taste

a spoonful sour cream or mashed, seasoned avocado

1 Tbsp pesto thinned with a little oil (optional)

In a mixing bowl combine the eggs, flour, salt, pepper, baking powder, soda and cumin, mixing to a smooth batter. Add spring onion greens, chilli, corn, cheese and coriander.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Using ¼ cup as a measure, cook the fritters batches until deep golden brown and cooked through (2 minutes each side). Add a little oil between batches as needed.

Once cooked, transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with sliced chilli, a squeeze of fresh lime and a sprinkle of salt. Serve alongside a bowl of sour cream with coriander oil swirled through.

Note: The fritters can be made in advance, chilled for up to 3 days. Reheat for 5-8 minutes in an oven preheated to 180C.

Mexican-style corn fritters. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Banana & Coconut Pancakes

These are a great healthy, speedy breakfast for one (that can easily be doubled).

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 1

1 ripe banana, peeled

1 egg

2 Tbsp wholemeal, plain, or gluten-free flour

2 Tbsp desiccated coconut

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp butter or coconut oil

To serve

Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt

raspberries or fresh fruit of your choice

Mash the banana in a bowl with a fork. Add the egg, flour, coconut and baking powder, and whisk well to combine.

Heat the butter or coconut oil in a heavy frying pan over medium heat. When the butter is hot and bubbling, drop about 2 tablespoons of the batter to form each pancake. Cook in batches until bubbles form on the surface of the pancakes, then flip and cook the other side (2-3 minutes each side). Serve in a stack topped with yoghurt and berries or your choice of fruit.