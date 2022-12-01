Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry says in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

But with the new trailer for Harry & Meghan released today, we finally get a glimpse.

What happens behind the Sussexes’ closed doors looks like this: taking a lot of cute couple photos and, it’s implied, plotting the takedown of the Princess of Wales.

So, what else did viewers learn from the minute-long sneak peek into Harry and Meghan’s world?

Timing is key

Netflix (and the ex-royals) would probably say that the trailer’s timing is a complete coincidence amid the Prince and Princess of Wales’ arrival in Boston and their hopes to charm the American public.

Kate and William's trip to Boston has been overshadowed by Harry and Meghan's trailer release. Photo / Getty Images

But how could Harry and Meghan possibly have guessed that the trip, which had been announced almost six months before and had been covered by various international media outlets, would coincide with the trailer’s release date?

However, what Harry and Meghan absolutely couldn’t have bargained for was the race row engulfing Buckingham Palace after William’s godmother displayed the exact kind of behaviour that Meghan told the world about in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. It’s the kind of fateful timing that even Netflix can’t buy.

They love a selfie (and a staged photo op)

The trailer consisted of a gallery of candid snaps: Harry and Meghan in a blurred cellphone selfie, Harry and Meghan in a photo booth, Harry and Meghan playing with their dogs, Harry and Meghan dancing at their wedding.

There are many stunning pictures of the couple in their trailer for Harry & Meghan, all tastefully filtered in black and white. Meghan also had a few of her own, including an ethereal backlit image of her cradling her pregnant belly.

Harry and Meghan's candid moment caught on camera. Photo / Netflix

It’s clear they’ve also been followed around by a personal photographer, presidential style. The intimate clips look sincere, until you realise a photographer would have been with them at all times - taking photos of them relaxing on the kitchen bench at Frogmore Cottage after a black tie event, of Meghan in tears.

It’s certain all will be revealed on December 8.

Kate is portrayed as the villain

Halfway through the trailer is a photo taken from the 2020 Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey, which happened to be Meghan and Harry’s last official royal duty.

They chose to use an image of the now-Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, centre stage and stony-faced, looking directly at the camera. It’s clear how she’ll be portrayed in the series - as the antagonist.

Also visible in the Westminster Abbey snap is the now Queen Consort Camilla looking grim, King Charles examining the order of service, and Prince William looking bald, as per usual. But the framing of the scene cuts off the top of Harry’s head, giving the impression there’s a head full of hair hiding from view.

Harry plays the guitar

In another snap, Harry is seen playing the guitar for Meghan. When it comes to men showing off their musical skills, it seems royal family members are no exception.

Harry serenading Meghan with a guitar. Photo / Netflix

We can’t see Meghan’s expression, however, leaving the audience wondering if she’s enjoying the performance or cringing inside.

Another photo shows Harry wearing a Peaky Blinders-style cap, proving he’s just another ordinary guy. In the blurb for is memoir, the Duke of Sussex writes, “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively,” and he’s just proved it.

The media is bad – sometimes

The trailer also shows images of newspapers reeling off the presses, swarms of photographers tracking the Sussexes ... the message is clear. The media is bad, right?

Apart from the photographers who take snaps of the ex-royals looking stunning, just like the opening frame of the trailer showing the loved-up couple beneath an umbrella, taken by Samir Hussein.

And apart from Netflix, which may be using the death of Diana - Harry’s mother - for entertainment purposes in the next series of The Crown, and is also paying the pair a reported $100 million (NZ$157m).

The media are the worst.



















