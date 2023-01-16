Harry believes his memoir could help Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the future. Photo / Getty Images

Following the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, Prince Harry has revealed in an interview with UK news outlet, the Telegraph that he worries the other “spares” in his family will end up suffering his fate.

Speaking to the news outlet on Saturday, the Duke of Sussex said that he often frets over the fact at least one of his brother Prince William’s children faces inheriting his fate of being a “spare heir”.

“Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” he said adding, “And that hurts, that worries me.”

Harry went on to reveal his hopes that highlighting his pain in his memoir Spare could help Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the future as their brother is prepared for life as King.

He continued to say in the brutally honest interview, “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to be from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter.”

Prince William and Princess Kate’s oldest child Prince George, 9, is second in line to the throne behind William, while his younger siblings Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Louis are third and fourth.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Norfolk, England. Photo / Getty Images

Dad-of-two Harry added he would never allow his 3-year-old son Archie to go through the “traumatic” experiences he says he and his brother faced. But he insisted his motive in opening up about his life in the royal family wasn’t to shatter the institution.

Referring to his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, as “M”, Harry went on: “This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that.”If only 10 per cent of the scrutiny that was put on me and M was put on this institution, we wouldn’t be in this mess right now.

”It’s so dirty. It’s so dark. And it will continue and it will carry on and I look forward to the day when we are no longer part of it, but I worry about who’s next.”

Representatives for the Royal family have so far refused to comment on content in the book, nor any follow-up interviews Harry has participated in including four television interviews with multiple UK and US media outlets.

Despite this, sources close to the family have claimed Camilla has been left reeling by the allegations Harry has made about her.

Harry did multiple interviews in the buildup and following the release of his book. Photo / AP

Harry’s allegations include that his stepmother, who he described as a “villain” out to “rehabilitate” her image after years of being the third party in his parents’ marriage, leaked and planted stories to achieve her goals of marriage and, ultimately, the title of Queen Consort.

A close friend of the Queen Consort has reportedly revealed to Vanity Fair that Camilla is “just astounded by the whole thing”.

Meanwhile, another source told The Sun, some members of the family have made it clear Harry will not be welcome at Charles’ coronation in May. “There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne,” the source said. “They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”

It comes amid news the Royal family is reportedly set to hold “peace talks” with Harry ahead of the historic event.