Prince Harry could fly r to the UK from the US for talks with his father and brother, it's been claimed. Photo / Getty Images

The royal family are reportedly set to hold “peace talks” with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

It comes after the Duke of Sussex took aim at several of his family members in his memoir Spare, claiming he was physically attacked by his brother Prince William, and that his stepmother Queen Camilla leaked stories to the tabloids.

Now royal sources believe peace talks could be scheduled for the coming months, with Harry travelling from the US to meet with his father and brother, reports The Sun.

According to one source, their relationship is “fixable” but it’s “going to take flexibility on all sides” to reach a solution.

Prince Harry speaking during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby for the programme Harry: The Interview. Photo / PA via AP

The source told The Sunday Times, “It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members.

“Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.”

Another added that “they have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”

It comes after Prince Harry’s revelation that he does want to attend his father’s coronation, but said “the ball is in their court”, in one of his interviews promoting his book.

He told ITV reporter Tom Bradby last week, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The Sun earlier revealed that senior members of the royal family do not want Harry to attend the coronation because they are concerned that what they say could “end up in paperback”.

One source told the outlet there had been discussions among royal family members including Prince Edward and Princess Anne, Harry’s uncle and aunt.

“They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”



