Famous UK cook Nigella Lawson has shared her love for a Kiwi cookbook.
Famous food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson has publicly praised the work of New Zealand author and chef Alice Taylor, sharing her book Alice In Cakelandon Instagram this week.
“A special #CookbookCorner shout-out for Alice In Cakeland,” she wrote to her 3.1 million followers. “Easy, Affordable, Delectable Baking by @alicetayloreats!”
A friend of Lawson’s had put the book in her hands. The celebrity chef was so impressed that she felt compelled to share it for her ongoing Instagram series, with Taylor joining respected culinary writers like Jay Rayner.
“That was a pretty crazy weekend for me to be honest,” Taylor told the Herald. “When I saw that I was quite shocked.”
For an “icon” like Lawson to endorse the book meant a lot to Taylor personally, and gave her a much-needed boost.
The support was also a professional win. “It’s fantastic publicity for the book and it’s a great endorsement.”
Her publishers, Allen & Unwin, are thrilled by the attention from Lawson.
“It’s so generous and lovely of her to recognise a young up-and-coming talent from the other side of the world,” said Taylor’s publisher Jenny Hellen. “We’re beyond delighted for Alice and so happy to see her wonderful book get the attention it deserves.”
It’s too soon to report if there’s been a bump in sales. Alice in Cakeland was published in New Zealand in April 2024. It will be released in the United Kingdom in 2025; until then Lawson’s British followers can purchase it online.
The celebrity chef has a longstanding relationship with New Zealand.
Lawson has travelled to New Zealand multiple times for her work with the company. She’s visited for book tours and reader events, and meeting with local industry figures like Ray McVinnie and Rewi Spraggon.
A 2018 trip saw her lunching at Auckland’s Riverhead Tavern and Onetangi’s Casita Miro, popping over to Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island, and taking in the sights at Karekare and Piha.
Lawson’s admiration of Taylor isn’t the first time a famous name has lauded a culinary Kiwi.
Gwyneth Paltrow expressed her love of New Zealand restaurateur and author Josh Emmett’s hasselback potato recipe in March 2023, explaining she found the “cute chef” on Instagram. The two have formed a friendship, with Paltrow hosting Emmett for a family dinner in June 2024.
