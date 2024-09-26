She was confused at first, the post happened overnight.

“I woke up and I had a lot of notifications,” she said. “Someone had messaged me ‘do you realise Nigella Lawson’s posted your book?’ "

It was a “dream come true” for the 25-year-old Aucklander. Lawson has always been her role model.

Taylor studied politics at Otago University before competing in MasterChef NZ in 2022, finishing third.

The reality series provided her entrée to the industry; she was shoulder tapped by restaurateur Michael P. Dearth for her first professional kitchen job, she was a pastry chef at Paris Butter, currently works as a private chef, and counts Nadia Lim as a mentor.

Alice Taylor was a contestant on MasterChef NZ in 2022. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery NZc

Food writing is another focus, and Alice in Cakeland is the result of years of fine-tuning recipes.

Cookbooks are her first love. Taylor became “obsessed” with them from a young age.

Lawson was first and foremost her favourite. “I grew up watching her shows and reading all of her books,” she said. “She literally taught me how to bake.”

Alice Taylor says the celebrity chef is “someone I’ve idolised” and her shows and books have brought Taylor a lot of joy over the years. “I love her approach to food. She’s unapologetic.”

Lawson’s post has put Taylor’s book – a compendium of baking with affordability and accessibility in mind – in front of millions of people.

Platforms like Instagram are a “very powerful tool” and can help cooks and writers reach a potentially huge audience.

“Social media is amazing for promoting people’s work,” explained Taylor. “Without social media, it was a lot harder to make a name.”

For emerging talent, it has helped dismantle traditional barriers to finding an audience. “Social media gives power to people,” she said. “It gives them a platform to make these dreams happen.”

Beyond the makers and content creators, it’s also a medium for facilitating recommendations and discovery, with everyone from the general public to big names sharing things they love.

For an “icon” like Lawson to endorse the book meant a lot to Taylor personally, and gave her a much-needed boost.

The support was also a professional win. “It’s fantastic publicity for the book and it’s a great endorsement.”

Her publishers, Allen & Unwin, are thrilled by the attention from Lawson.

“It’s so generous and lovely of her to recognise a young up-and-coming talent from the other side of the world,” said Taylor’s publisher Jenny Hellen. “We’re beyond delighted for Alice and so happy to see her wonderful book get the attention it deserves.”

New Zealand chef and writer Alice Taylor, author of Alice in Cakeland. Photo / Lottie Hedley

It’s too soon to report if there’s been a bump in sales. Alice in Cakeland was published in New Zealand in April 2024. It will be released in the United Kingdom in 2025; until then Lawson’s British followers can purchase it online.

The celebrity chef has a longstanding relationship with New Zealand.

She is the face of Whittaker’s Chocolate, appearing regularly in advertising for the New Zealand company. “We are proud to work with such a passionate Whittaker’s chocolate lover, marketing manager Jasmine Currie told the Herald in 2018. “She is a great ambassador for our brand.”

Lawson has travelled to New Zealand multiple times for her work with the company. She’s visited for book tours and reader events, and meeting with local industry figures like Ray McVinnie and Rewi Spraggon.

A 2018 trip saw her lunching at Auckland’s Riverhead Tavern and Onetangi’s Casita Miro, popping over to Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island, and taking in the sights at Karekare and Piha.

Lawson’s admiration of Taylor isn’t the first time a famous name has lauded a culinary Kiwi.

Gwyneth Paltrow expressed her love of New Zealand restaurateur and author Josh Emmett’s hasselback potato recipe in March 2023, explaining she found the “cute chef” on Instagram. The two have formed a friendship, with Paltrow hosting Emmett for a family dinner in June 2024.

Alice in Cakeland by Alice Taylor, $45, published by Allen & Unwin is available now.

This story has been updated. Taylor no longer works at Paris Butter.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, fashion and media.



