After finishing third on MasterChef NZ, University of Otago politics master's student Alice Taylor is living her dream. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery New Zealand, File

Executive chefs often appear to have a penchant for running dictatorships — something Alice Taylor knows a little bit about.

So when an opportunity came knocking for the University of Otago politics master's student to compete in MasterChef New Zealand, she whipped the door open.

The 22-year-old ended up finishing third in the competition and is now living her dream life, working as a commis chef in high-end Auckland restaurant Baduzzi.

When she was eliminated during the penultimate episode screened on TV3 in late July, she was offered the job by co-judge Michael P. Dearth.

She was popular with the judges and co-judge Nadia Lim called her the best student cook she had ever seen.

Masterchef NZ judges Michael P. Dearth, left, with Nadia Lim and Vaughan Mabee. Photo / Supplied, File

Taylor said she felt "incredibly grateful" to Dearth for mentoring her and believing in her.

"It's one of the most challenging things I've ever done in my life. It's been such a privilege — I feel really lucky."

Baduzzi had played an important part in her life — she went there a lot as a teenager, she had her 18th birthday there and she had a celebratory lunch there when she got into university, she said.

Masterchef NZ contestant Alice Taylor during the Air New Zealand challenge. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery New Zealand, File

Working in the restaurant as a pastry chef with no professional experience was a major change for someone who had spent their whole life studying, she said.

So she was keeping her head down, working hard, and learning as much as she could to prove herself worthy.

"Not having professional training really put me outside my comfort zone, especially because getting qualifications was a big thing for me."

While the pastry section was a "good fit" for her, she hoped to work in other sections of the restaurant in the future.

She plans to graduate with her master of politics in December.