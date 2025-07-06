The La Traviata cast take their applause: (from left) Pelham Andrews as Baron Douphol, Andrew Goodwin as Gastone de Letorières, Felicity Tomkins as Annina, Phillip Rhodes as Germont, Giordano Bellincampi, Luiza Fatyol as Violetta, Oliver Sewell as Alfredo, Katie Trigg as Flora Bervoix, Joel Amosa as Doctor Grenvil and James Ioelu as Marquis D’Obigny. Photo / Sav Schulman

Auckland Philharmonia’s annual Opera in Concert holds a special place in our musical calendar, sometimes offering works unlikely ever to be fully staged, such as 2024’s triumphant Die Tote Stadt.

This year’s La Traviata may have seemed a comparatively conservative choice, although it did draw a full house and how could one question an opera adored by composers from Tchaikovsky to Britten?

Frances Moore’s stage direction responded to the venue with ingenuity. The first party scene introduced the lively New Zealand Opera Chorus above the orchestra, in full mingle mode, scores in hand, clustered around Alfredo for his lusty drinking song.

In the second act, this placement lent weight to Alfredo’s rejection, a judgment from on high as it were, and all the more effective after the light-hearted comedy of Gastone’s matador song, with its hilarious and unexpected consequences.

In general, the issue of sight lines made for too many disembodied voices as singers vanished from sight for those sitting in the circle.