Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of Kiwi chef Josh Emett. Photo / Netflix

She’s an American actress turned wellness guru. He’s a Kiwi celebrity chef. But it appears at least one thing Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Emett have in common is an appreciation for a good potato.

Spotted on Instagram over the weekend, the A-list star gave one “cute” Emett a shout-out for his hassle-back potato recipe after finding him and his culinary skills on the social media platform.

Josh Emett had a "cute" exchange with Gwyneth Paltrow over the weekend. Photo / Michael Craig

Sharing a photo of her efforts, she wrote: “Last night’s hassleback potatoes from this cute chef I found here on Instagram.”

Emett reposted the image of Paltrow’s crispy spuds, telling her: “I’d give those a solid 10/10 @gwynethpaltrow” and signed off with a winking face emoji.

Josh Emett woke up to a pleasant surprise on Instagram on Sunday morning: a shout-out from Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo / Instagram

After Coast Breakfast host Toni Street picked up on the exchange, she invited Emett on air this morning to get his take on the unexpected social media moment.

Emett shared that he’d noticed the cookbook writer and Goop founder “followed me a few weeks ago ... she’s obviously taken one of my dishes, the hasselback potatoes, and cooked it. I know she loves her food, she’s always loved her food, she’s into all sorts of food ... for her to post something was fantastic.”

Emett also returned the love with an image of the two Paltrow cookbooks he has and the caption: “@gwynethpaltrow love both these books at my house and recently did @goop 7 day reset”.

The Hollywood star reposted Emett’s shout-out and wrote: “Wow okay I am beyond flattered.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Emett's cute exchange continued on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The much-lauded chef who co-owns Auckland restaurant Onslow, The Oyster Inn on Waiheke Island and co-founded Rata in Queenstown, says while he’s never met Paltrow, he was pleased by their first interaction.

“That was a first ... pleasant interaction on a Sunday morning. I think what she does is amazing and Helen’s a huge fan,” he says of his wife’s interest in the star.

He said they travel to LA a lot and have been to the Goop store ... “we’ve always been big fans. We’ve got a couple of her cookbooks at home ... we sent her one of our cookbooks and she messaged back that she’d already ordered it online.

Emett went on to reveal he’s had a “few little bants” with Paltrow to which Coast Breakfast host Sam Wallace asked: “Does that mean she’s slipped into your DMs?”

“Slightly, yeah,” the chef replied to the rapturous hosts.

“We have a little chef romance going on here,” said Street. “Because she likes her recipes too.”

Emett agreed, saying he appreciates her approach to food: “She’s not too uptight about things as far as I understand. She loves natural food, a lot of moderation, which works for us. What we cook is what we enjoy to eat, basically. We try not to be too precious about it.

“The food we post, we post it for everybody, really. And it’s focused around helping you answer that question: ‘What are we going to eat on a daily basis?’”

Paltrow and Emett both have a total of five cookbooks each to their names.

The Hollywood star turned recipe creator began with My Father’s Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness and her most recent offering was The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal,

Meanwhile, Emett has produced favourites such as Cut, Josh’s Backyard BBQ and three iterations of The Recipe: Classic Dishes for the Home Cook from the World’s Best Chefs.















