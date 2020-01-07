It's the beginning of another year. Another lengthy school holiday. But this time for (supposed) relaxation and reflection has left me with some questions … questions I don't know if I will ever have the

Why aren't holidays like they used to be?

Why are there so many cups?

Do people eat Scorched Almonds at any other time of the year?

Cadbury Favourites: "Party Edition"

How can kids play with Lego for so long?

Why do companies send you a follow-up email when you unsubscribe from them?