A white New Jersey couple were left stunned when a fertility mishap saw them give birth to a baby that developed "Asian features".

According to their lawsuit against the clinic, Kristina Koedderich and Drew Wasilewski claim a clinic fertilised the woman's egg with the wrong man's sperm.

The couple, who spent US$500,000 (NZ$776,000) for the treatment, is now seeking unspecified monetary damages, saying the clinic's mistake caused "great pain, suffering, permanent injuries and disabilities, as well as the loss of enjoyment of the quality of life"

The now-divorced couple went to the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas in 2012, according to the court papers filed in Essex County Superior Court.

In 2013, their daughter was born, but "a couple of years later, they noticed the baby started having Asian features", the couple's lawyer David Mazie of Mazie, Slater, Katz & Freeman, told the New York Post.

A DNA test in 2015 confirmed that there was "0 per cent probability" that Drew, 49, was his daughter's biological father, according to the suit.

This clinic's negligence caused the couple's marriage to break down, the couple claims.

Superior Court Judge Keith Lynott last month ordered the clinic to give the couple a list of men who donated sperm around the same time the couple used the facility in hopes of finding out the girl's biological father.

"They love her very much, but it's a very sensitive and very stressful situation for them," Mazie said.

The couple also wants to know if Wasilewski's semen was used for someone else's IVF treatment.