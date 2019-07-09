• Warning: distressing content

People are being forced into intense sexual situations because porn actors virtually tell them they are the norm, finds Lee Suckling.

Thanks to a popular porn move, choking a partner during sex is on the rise. Erotic asphyxiation, as it's technically known, purportedly delivers an extreme high during orgasm.

When all parties are consenting and everything is safe, I'm of the belief this is a legitimate kink that shouldn't be shamed. The current trouble, however, according to the new study Feeling Scared During Sex , is that people are choking their partners without asking

