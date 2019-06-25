It's a parent's responsibility not to rely on a blanket approach to what constitutes age-appropriate information, writes Lee Suckling.

If you're a parent now, your sex education at school was probably abysmal. You would have learned about erections, "babymaking", and were maybe given the chance to put a condom on a banana. Then you would have been sent packing.

Sex ed (now called sexuality education) has improved in schools, but according to a 2018 Educational Review Office report it's no better now in New Zealand than it was a decade ago.

A recent GeoPoll survey found that a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: