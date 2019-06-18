• Warning: Explicit sexual content

As long as everyone is consenting, engaging in any kind of sexual fantasy is legitimate, writes Lee Suckling.

If you know nothing about BDSM (bondage-discipline, dominance-submission, and sadism-masochism), it can be a scary and uncomfortable topic. BDSM can involve experiments in rules, control, pain, and humiliation, and it can be far more intimidating than what the Fifty Shades version of it would lead you to believe.

In a study of 200 people interested in BDSM published earlier this year, the average age of people who enjoy some form of the sexual practice is

