The moment an Australian man fought back a kangaroo to save his dogs was captured on video.

Daniel Tuohey was at his property near Bendigo, Victoria, when he was attacked by a kangaroo.

Tuohey was left cut and bruised but managed to save his dogs from the roo and even avoided spilling his beer.

The man's daughter Bree filmed the incident and told 9News that, although the family can laugh about it now, they were shaken by it at the time.

"I was just hoping that it didn't go any further than what it did, I was a bit shocked, it was very scary, I'm not sure what I would have done if it had have kept going," she said.

The Australian father rushed to save his two dogs from the kangaroo.

The fight was captured on video taken by the man's daughter, Bree. Photo / 9 News

He was worried the aggressive roo was going to drown his dogs so ran towards them holding his beer.

The kangaroo turned on the man, kicking him into the ground. He managed to successfully wrestle the roo away.

The video has impressed social media users all over the world, who applauded the man's beer-holding skills in the face of adversity.