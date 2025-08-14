Advertisement
Melania Trump threatens $1.7b lawsuit over Hunter Biden’s Epstein claims

By Cameron Henderson
Daily Telegraph UK·
Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for $1.7 billion over claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for US$1 billion ($1.7b) unless he retracts claims about the First Lady’s alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.

Lawyers for Trump sent Biden a letter accusing the former US President’s son of making “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements”

