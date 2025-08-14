Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Bindi Irwin has provided a health update after undergoing two surgeries in the US.

In a post to Instagram today, she shared she had 51 lesions, a chocolate cyst and her appendix removed.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin was diagnosed with endometriosis 13 years ago, but first discussed her battle with the disease in 2023.

She said she was “genuinely healing” and could now recognise herself again.

“I can function in everyday life without wanting to throw up or pass out from the pain. Slowly, slowly gaining my strength back.”