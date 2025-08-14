The 27-year-old took the opportunity to address shame around reproductive health.
An inflammatory disease, endometriosis affects women and those assigned female at birth.
The symptoms make the illness difficult to diagnose and treat.
“We need to take away the stigma of talking about women’s health. It’s time to have open discussions and make change on a global scale.”
Irwin has been married to former professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell since 2020.
They have one daughter, Grace Warrior, 4.
On Sarah Grynberg’s podcast A Life of Greatness, Irwin said giving birth informed her decision to seek answers about her health.