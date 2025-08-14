Advertisement
Recidivist shoplifter Debra Jupp lambasted by judge over latest retail thefts

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Recidivist shoplifter Debra Jupp stole from Farmers stores in Hamilton, Auckland and Tauranga, and also targeted branches of Pak'nSave, Woolworths and Chemist Warehouse. Photo / NZME

A woman with an extensive history of stealing went on a five-month crime spree, spanning three regions and ripping off leading retailers.

Debra Christine Jupp’s actions have been lambasted by Judge Noel Cocurullo, who labelled her behaviour “pathetic”, but she has narrowly avoided prison after pleading for a “final

Save