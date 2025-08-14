Advertisement
Knight Inlet: Bald eagles and other birding in British Columbia wilderness

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Bald eagles at Knight Inlet in the wilderness of British Columbia, Canada. Photo / Jason Drake / Knight Inlet Lodge

“Look for the golf balls in the tops of the trees,” said our guide, Mark, and so we did, in our float plane, flying in low over the forests of western hemlock and cedar, the steep hills, the bottomless fiords they call inlets. And there they were. Bald eagles.

