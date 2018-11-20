A customer is suing a spa parlour after he was left with an unhappy ending.

New York resident Ronnie Arnau was visiting Living Fresh Men's Spa with his husband and assumed he was getting a regular massage and facial.

According to the New York Post, the 34-year-old lay face down on the table with just a towel over his body in what began as a normal massage.

But 10 minutes in, masseur Pei Tian started to focus his attention on Arnau's buttocks for an extended period of time, making Arnau very uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Tian reportedly massaged the man's bottom before moving his fingers and touching his privates.

"At no point had Arnau indicated, verbally or otherwise, that he consented to Tian touching his penis," it said in court papers.

"Nor did he ever indicate any desire for him to do so."

Arnau was so shocked by Tian's actions that "he completely froze" until the masseur "threw off his towel and told him to turn over".

"At that point, having shaken off his initial state of shock, Arnau abruptly rose from the massage table and demanded that Tian leave the room," according to court papers.

The rattled client immediately called the police, who arrived and arrested Tian, the suit says.

A receptionist at the Men's Spa told the New York Post Tian had been working there for more than a decade.

Arnau's lawyer said: "While people may laugh about the sexualisation of spas – happy endings or locker room orgies — the vast majority of people go to spas for healing and relaxation – not sex."