Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The 39 definitive rules of office fashion

By Maura Judkis, Ashley Fetters Maloy, Rachel Tashjian and Jesús Rodríguez
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Clean sneakers with a flat bottom are acceptable office wear these days. Photo / Getty Images

Clean sneakers with a flat bottom are acceptable office wear these days. Photo / Getty Images

Sweatpants? No. But elastic waistbands? Absolutely.

The phrase “business casual” is an opportunity and a curse. On the plus side: You have so many options! On the negative side: You have so many options! And so many ways to screw up. Business attire demands a suit, regardless of gender. But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle