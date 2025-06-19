Crossing the South Island from Christchurch to Greymouth, it is regularly dubbed one of the most scenic train rides in the southern hemisphere, and throughout the winter it certainly delivers with views of snow-dusted mountain ranges, forests and lakes, including the Canterbury Plains, majestic Waimakariri Gorge and Arthur’s Pass.

The journey lasts around just under five hours, so it’s definitely worth bagging the window seat.

Greatjourneysnz.com

The TranzAlpine is considered one of the most scenic train journeys in the southern hemisphere. Photo / Supplied

Go stargazing in Tekapo

Think winter nights are too chilly for stargazing? Not in Tekapo.

Part of the Unesco Dark Sky Reserve, you can expect crystal-clear skies here in winter, which are best enjoyed from the warmth of Tekapo Springs’ hot pools with Tekapo Stargazing’s “Soak in the Stars”.

A 90-minute experience that allows you to enjoy a night-time soak on a floating hammock under some of the nation’s clearest skies, experts are also on hand to tell stories that combine astronomy with local tales and Māori myths, making this as educational as it is magical.

Tepakostargazing.co.nz

Tekapo is part of a UNESCO Dark Sky Reserve, ideal for winter stargazing. Photo / Supplied

Cycle around Hawke’s Bay’s vineyards

With crisp air, golden light and fewer crowds, winter is one of the most underrated times to explore the cellar doors of Hawke’s Bay.

Home to more than 200 vineyards, many of which offer cosy tasting rooms with roaring fires and sweeping views over frost-kissed vines, this is red wine season at its finest, and you’ll take some of the best Syrahs and Merlots during the winter months.

The region is best explored on two wheels, so we highly recommend taking a leisurely bike tour through the countryside and cycling between wineries at your own pace – make sure Craggy Range for its award-winning blends and Black Barn’s bistro for its seasonal menus are top of your list.

craggyrange.com | blackbarn.com | onyerbikehb.co.nz

Black Barn Vineyard. Photo / Supplied

Try whale-watching in Kaikōura

Known as the whale watching capital of New Zealand – it is where tectonic plates collide and ocean currents meet, attracting an abundance of marine wildlife – you can see sperm whales in Kaikōura all year round.

Fun fact: Moby Dick was based on a real 19th century sperm whale named Mocha Dick, who lived in the Southern Pacific. Winter is migration season, however, and June to July offers the best chance of spotting humpbacks, blue or southern right whales in their natural habitat en route to their winter territories in Tonga and Australia – a spectacle you must experience at least once in your lifetime.

whalewatch.co.nz

Kaikōura’s sperm whales can be spotted year-round thanks to unique ocean conditions. Photo / Supplied

Indulge in a heli-picnic at the top of a mountain

An ultimate winter luxury that doesn’t require putting on skis, Minaret Station, the astonishingly remote and exclusive resort in Wānaka accessible only by helicopter transfer, offers perhaps the most unique dining experience in the region – a heli-picnic which, featuring gourmet BBQ picnic lunch cooked up by your helicopter pilot, is enjoyed with fine wines and bubbles against a spectacular mountain backdrop.

Prior to lunch you’ll explore this famously remote and untouched part of New Zealand from the sky, taking in majestic fjords, cascading waterfalls, unique wildlife and glaciers of ancient blue ice – quite the way to work up an appetite.

minaretstation.com

The heli-picnic at Minaret Station includes gourmet food prepared by your pilot. Photo / Supplied

Hike our majestic glaciers

The great glaciers of Aotearoa may often be called the most accessible in the world, but be sure to take the opportunity to see them ASAP before the effects of climate change eventually become irreversible.

The most obvious place to head would be Glacier Country, the area surrounding Franz Josef and Fox glaciers in Westland Tai Poutini National Park, which stand out for being especially easy to reach and explore. That said, while the latter can be reached along the river valley floor or by helicopter for the top section of the glacier, access to the ice on the latter is by helicopter only, so you’ll need to book a guided tour, with all equipment included.

Glacierhelicopters.co.nz

Take a dip at Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel

While winter and the beach don’t often go hand-in-hand, it’s a different story down at Hot Water Beach where, within two hours either side of low tide, you’ll find hot water bubbling through the golden sand. Nestled on the North Island’s eastern coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, plenty of people here dig their own spa pool and relax in the natural springs, which will keep you nice and toasty, even if there’s a chill in the breeze. Follow it with fish and chips on the beach or a scenic walk to Cathedral Cove.

Celebrate the Māori New Year

While much of the world marks the new year with fireworks in January, in New Zealand the rising of the Matariki star cluster signals a different kind of celebration – one rooted in reflection, remembrance and renewal. Falling in June each year, the theme for 2025 (June 19-22) is Matariki mā Puanga, acknowledging iwi who look to Puanga, an important star in Māori astronomical traditions, as the primary celestial marker of the new year, so expect this to guide many events across the country including the nationally broadcast hautapu ceremony, which will be hosted by Ngāti Rangi at the base of Mt Ruapehu.