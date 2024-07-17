Could this be New Zealand’s next dark sky reserve?

”Along with the spectacular scenery, precious flora and fauna and vistas on offer in the Catlins, an increasing number of those visiting want to experience and take photos of the amazing aurora lights,” the submission read.

Located in the southeast corner of the South Island, the Catlins comes under the jurisdiction of Southland District Council and Clutha District Council.

Owaka Going Forward had already spoken to the latter, which group representative Glenys Hanley said had been supportive, and was now turning its sights on Southland District Council.

It specifically wanted support with a lighting policy which would align with dark sky requirements.

”The importance of having a dark sky reserve here is really to highlight the Catlins natural, unique beauty, and its night skies,” Hanley said.

The group pushing for accreditation was a sub-committee of Owaka Going Forward and had registered with DarkSky International.

The Aurora Australis captured in the Catlins at Kaka Point. A local community group is calling for the area to be made a dark sky reserve. Photo / Simon Evans

Although it had paid a registration fee, it was yet to put in a formal application, she said.

If ultimately successful, the area would join six other communities in New Zealand with dark sky accreditation.

Those included dark sky reserves Aoraki Mackenzie, Wai-Iti (Tasman district) and Wairarapa, and dark sky sanctuaries in Oxford, Great Barrier Island/Aotea and Stewart Island/Rakiura.

Hanley said there was ecotourism potential for the Catlins should it gain accreditation, as well as benefits for nature, such as the large native bat population found in the area.

Other benefits included the environment, local economy and educational opportunities for local schools.

Aside from the relevant councils, the group also hoped to work with DoC, Iwi and the community to reach its goal.

