Could this be New Zealand’s next dark sky reserve?

”Along with the spectacular scenery, precious flora and fauna and vistas on offer in the Catlins, an increasing number of those visiting want to experience and take photos of the amazing aurora lights,” the submission read.
Located in the southeast corner of the South Island, the Catlins comes under the jurisdiction of Southland District Council and Clutha District Council.
Owaka Going Forward had already spoken to the latter, which group representative Glenys Hanley said had been supportive, and was now turning its sights on Southland District Council.
It specifically wanted support with a lighting policy which would align with dark sky requirements.