Auckland is set to celebrate the Māori New Year with an explosion of light, music and arts, with no shortage of free and ticketed events on offer. In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, many of them celebrate reflection, remembrance and giving thanks to whānau and community.
The word “Matariki” is an abbreviation of “Ngā mata o te ariki o Tāwhirimātea” or “the eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea”. Matariki was taken as a wife by Rehua and she gave birth to eight children, each star having a unique purpose and defined role in te ao Māori.
Traditionally falling at the end of the harvest, the cluster’s rise marked a time of abundant food and feasting. Today, people celebrate the day with plenty of kai, stargazing, and community gathering.
This is because Māori follow an environmental calendar system that considers the sun, the moon, various stars, and other ecological indicators to determine time.
The Matariki public holiday dates fall on the closest Friday to the Tangaroa lunar period during the lunar month of Pipiri. Tangaroa is not a single phase of the moon but rather the last quarter period of the lunar calendar. Because of this, the dates to celebrate Matariki will differ from year to year.
Future public holiday dates
In 2022, the Matariki Advisory Committee set out the Matariki public holiday dates for the next 30 years.