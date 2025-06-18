Where: Spark Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Fresh off the back of the success of his acclaimed te reo Māori album Te Whare Tīwekaweka, homegrown hero Marlon Williams (Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tai) will perform an intimate show at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Having recently toured Australia and parts of Aotearoa with the album, Williams and his band The Yarra Benders’ explosive live performances encapsulate themes of identity, connection and whakapapa. Concertgoers can expect soaring vocals, charm and cheek, and heartfelt messages woven throughout Williams’ impressive te reo songs and storytelling.

Marlon Williams on stage in Gisborne. He will perform a special Matariki show at Spark Arena this month. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Get creative on Karangahape Rd for Whāia Te Waiora

When: Friday, June 20

Where: Various locations on Karangahape Rd

Tickets: Free (with purchasable items)

Tāmaki Makaurau‘s cultural hub is an explosion of creativity and expression this Matariki, hosting everything from markets to music. Whāia Te Waiora is a three-day celebration that will light up Karangahape Rd with installations, window displays, projections and live performances. Highlights include a kaupapa Māori stage featuring storytelling, kapa haka, circus, spoken word, music and DJs, as well as a market event hosting taonga from local vendors and those from further afield. There’s also no shortage of vibrant, traditional art displays set to light up all three nights.

Karangahape Rd will be a flurry of activity this Matariki.

Light up the night in Auckland’s CBD

When: June 21-July 13

Where: 2km of Auckland’s CBD

Tickets: Free

Aucklanders often have to wait until Christmas to be treated to outdoor light displays, but Auckland Council has collaborated with local Māori creatives to form a special Matariki visual spectacle. This latest CBD light trail takes a step back in time, tracing a path from the original spring in Myers Park, along the banks of Te Waihorotiu stream down the Queen St valley, all the way to the original foreshore of Tāmaki Makaurau, and along the water’s edge. The Matariki star cluster: Waitī, Waitā, and Waipunarangi, is celebrated in an explosion of colour and vibrancy, while also offering moments for pause and reflection. A special celebration will also be held on Saturday, June 21 at 5pm at Māhuhu-ki-te-rangi Park featuring kapa haka performances, food trucks and a market.

A special light trail with a focus on history and nature will light up 2km of Auckland's CBD. Photo / Angus Muir

See KŌKĀ in cinemas nationwide

When: Thursday, June 19 onwards

Where: Select cinemas nationwide

Tickets: Rialto/Event Cinemas

Kath Akuhata-Brown’s latest feature wowed audiences at the recent Maoriland Film Festival, and it hits Kiwi cinemas nationwide just in time for Matariki. A buddy film with an authentically indigenous twist, Kōkā tracks the journey of Māori elder Hamo (Hinetu Dell) and local delinquent Jo (Darneen Christian) as they embark on a spiritual and physical quest in an old Ford Falcon. Not only does the film celebrate Matariki themes of whanaungatanga (deep kinship and connection), it’s also the first feature film to use the original dialect of East Cape iwi Ngāti Porou, and a great way to celebrate te reo Māori language on Kiwi screens.

Kath Akuhata-Brown's debut film Kōkā follows Māori elder Hamo and a troubled young woman, Jo, on a transformative road trip.

Listen to a new waiata under the stars

When: Anytime!

Where: Anywhere!

Tickets: Free

Looking to go on your own musical journey this Matariki? The team at Waiata: Anthems and Professor Rangi Matamua have linked up with music legends Rob Ruha, Troy Kingi and Kaylee Bell for a special holiday song to celebrate the occasion. Matariki Hunga Nui – Calling Me Home is described as a song about coming together, going home and celebrating with the people who matter most. The upbeat, guitar-driven melody combined with bilingual passages is sure to get anyone and everyone into the spirit of the holiday. Perhaps it’s worth finding a great spot on one of our great Auckland maunga to watch the stars one night while listening to this soon-to-be classic.

Indulge in a Matariki-themed feast

When: Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22

Lunch seating: 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Dinner seating: 5.30pm – 7.30pm (Friday, June 20 only)

Where: Trivet at JW Marriott Auckland

Tickets: Trivet Website for bookings ($119pp)

For those wanting a sensory escape this holiday, Marriott Auckland’s flagship restaurant Trivet is pulling out all the stops for its special Matariki-themed buffet. Matariki Heri Kai – The Feast of Matariki Buffet, is described as a “soulful, seasonal buffet” inspired by the moana (ocean), whenua (land) and rangi (sky). Diners are in safe hands with renowned chef Wallace Mua, who utilises fresh local produce and a variety of traditional cooking techniques in his work. Expect hāngī-style meats, seafood favourites, and Kiwiana- and Pacific-inspired dishes designed to be shared with whānau and friends.

Trivet is hosting a special Matariki buffet full of fine flavours.

