Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Matariki 2025: Music and movie magic on offer in Tāmaki Makaurau this long weekend

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Trip Notes podcast Host Lorna Riley tells Ryan where the best places to be are this Matariki, and the rise of dark sky destinations. Video / Herald NOW

Auckland is set to celebrate the Māori New Year with an explosion of light, music and arts, with no shortage of free and ticketed events on offer. In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, many of them celebrate reflection, remembrance and giving thanks to whānau and community.

From visual

A music masterclass from Marlon Williams

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Get creative on Karangahape Rd for Whāia Te Waiora

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Light up the night in Auckland’s CBD

See KŌKĀ in cinemas nationwide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen to a new waiata under the stars

Indulge in a Matariki-themed feast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment