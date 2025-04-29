But the heart of the movie is his journey of reconnection and self-discovery, while writing and recording his new album.

“I agreed to do [the documentary] – I like to say yes to things a lot – but I couldn’t take in the full weight of how it was going to be to have that level of intimacy and exposure,” Marlon told the Herald, from the premiere’s red carpet.

“But Ursula was really deft and sensitive, and she approached things in the right way, and the film reflects that.”

Marlon Williams and director Ursula Grace Williams on the red carpet for the premiere of their documentary, Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua – Two Worlds at Auckland's Civic Theatre. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Director Ursula Grace Williams, of Samoan descent, told the Herald she had reservations when she first started filming with Marlon.

“He’s very well media trained. He does a lot of this,” she said, indicating the red carpet and the banks of photographers and journalists interviewing the singer at the premiere.

“It was about breaking down those walls a little bit. As soon as he was exactly the same on camera as he was off camera, that’s when I knew that we had to keep filming from there on out.

“There were definitely periods of reckoning,” she said, ”but the trust grew and grew as we moved forward”.

The director’s initial nerves prove unfounded – the film is beautifully shot and edited, with a story arc that creates a multi-dimensional portrait of one of New Zealand’s most successful contemporary musicians.

There are moments of gentle beauty – the genuine friendship between Marlon and his band; walking in the natural beauty of the South Island’s West Coast with his mother; warm and engaging chats with fans.

But equally, there are moments of pain, emotion and vulnerability. Marlon speaks candidly about the impact of his parents’ divorce; the dichotomy of being an only child who longs for a sibling yet yearns to be the centre of attention; and moments of sheer exhaustion after lengthy tours where he has “literally nothing left to give”.

Marlon Williams and band recording his new album Te Whare Tiwekaweka (A Messy House), in Haast. Photo / Josh Young

He acknowledges that the film, and the album project itself, open him up to criticism, but he hopes that showing his experiences is helpful to others.

“It’s a sensitive project,” he says in the film. “Being open with how I’m going about it and the mistakes I’m making is probably interesting to other people, especially people who are learning Māori … to see someone on their journey.”

He admits that his album is “flawed and searching and naive and brave”, but says “that’s music. It comes back to that every time. It’s just music, it’s sound, and it either comes off or it doesn’t.”

Ursula Grace Williams told the Herald the film was “joyous”, and that she believed it “really is a taonga for Aotearoa”.

Marlon has a message for anyone starting on their own te reo Māori journey.

“Kia kaha. Just take heart. It’s all there waiting for you,” he told the Herald. “Make mistakes and don’t be afraid to ask for help from people who know more.

“Be open and humble and vulnerable to it. And, you know, that’s a good thing to do, regardless.”

Ngā Ao E Rua – Two Worlds is playing in select cinemas nationwide from May 1.

Marlon Williams commences a nationwide tour from May 9.