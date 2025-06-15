Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Matariki star cluster.

The Matariki Ki Waikato Festival is back for 2025 with a wide range of events to celebrate the Māori New Year.

Matariki Ki Waikato chairwoman Marleina Ruka (Raukawa, Ngāti Kurī, Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa) said the festival was designed to engage people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Across every event, there’s an open invitation to connect, reflect, and reset for the year ahead.

“Even if Matariki is new to you, this is a chance to learn, celebrate, and discover how it can bring meaning into your life and whānau.”

The festival kicked off last week when about 300 guests attended the opening dawn ceremony at the Hamilton Gardens.